SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.1 %

ARI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,333.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

