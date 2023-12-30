Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) versus Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Financial Survey

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Cambium Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.09 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.13 Cambium Networks $296.90 million 0.56 $20.20 million ($0.55) -10.91

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cambium Networks 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Cambium Networks -5.50% -2.24% -1.21%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used by businesses, governments, and service providers to build, expand, and upgrade broadband networks. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

