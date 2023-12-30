Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

