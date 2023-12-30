SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

