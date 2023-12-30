SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

