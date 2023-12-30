Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Standex International were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Standex International by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI opened at $158.38 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

