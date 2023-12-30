Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

