Steffen Sigloch Sells 53,792 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steffen Sigloch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Steffen Sigloch sold 8 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.