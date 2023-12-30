STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

