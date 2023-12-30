Sterling Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.95. The company has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

