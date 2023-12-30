StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

