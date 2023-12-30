StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

