StockNews.com Begins Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.3 %

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.