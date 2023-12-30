StockNews.com Downgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Down 1.3 %

DK stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $71,340. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US



Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

