StockNews.com Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
