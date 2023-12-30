StockNews.com Downgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Sell

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

