StockNews.com Downgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Buy

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
