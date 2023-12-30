StockNews.com Downgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Buy

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

