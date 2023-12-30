StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

