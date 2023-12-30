StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

