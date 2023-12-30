StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 778,972 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.