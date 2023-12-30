StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.62. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

