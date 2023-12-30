StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
