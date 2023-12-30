StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

