StockNews.com Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

