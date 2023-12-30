StockNews.com Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

