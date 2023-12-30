StockNews.com Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $911.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

