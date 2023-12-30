StockNews.com Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

HONE opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

