StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
