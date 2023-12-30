Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.