Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

