Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

