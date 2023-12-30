Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.96

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 143593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUN. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 110,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.