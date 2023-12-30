Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Edward Harris Fenster Sells 170,311 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

