Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $284.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

