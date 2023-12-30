Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Articles

