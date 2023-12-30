Susan F. Davis Sells 9,889 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $30.57 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.