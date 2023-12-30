Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SNPS stock opened at $514.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
