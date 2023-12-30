Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

