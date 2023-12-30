Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 215,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

