Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Tanger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

Insider Activity at Tanger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after buying an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SKT opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.