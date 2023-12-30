Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Tarena International stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.53.
