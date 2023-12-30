TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 3.4% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.24. 38,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 485,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TaskUs Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.43.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $7,182,000. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 537,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 378,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $3,603,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

