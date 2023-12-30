Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 83,973 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after buying an additional 127,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

