TELA Bio’s (TELA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of TELA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 82.43% and a negative return on equity of 198.87%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TELA Bio news, CEO Antony Koblish acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,045.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

