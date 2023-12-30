Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

