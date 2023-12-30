TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $583.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.25. The firm has a market cap of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.