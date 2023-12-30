TFG Advisers LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

