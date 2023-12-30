TFG Advisers LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

