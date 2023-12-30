TFG Advisers LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.74 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

