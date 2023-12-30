TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

