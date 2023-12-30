TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $241.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

